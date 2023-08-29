WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts gathered in Waikiki to discuss the ramifications of legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Those in favor said guardrails could be put in place to ensure safety of the product, but others said there are serious concerns about who will get high if cannabis becomes recreational.

The organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) said medical cannabis is already legal for patients who need it in Hawaii. The president of SAM said recreational cannabis is a totally different topic.

“It’s about fundamentally changing your community,” said SAM president Kevin Sabet, “you know, do you want to see a pot shop and smell it everywhere in your own neighborhood, in your own backyard? How is it going to change the character of our community? Today’s marijuana is not your Woodstock weed, it’s not your grandma’s weed. It is much more potent than it ever has been.”

Honolulu prosecutor Steve Alm agreed.

“Well, that was when they had a THC content of 3%. Now it’s 20, 30, 40%. It’s a totally different drug,” Alm said. “No state has set up guardrails, you know, when you’re legalizing a powerful drug, you can’t control it.”

Those guardrails could entail proper labeling and packaging, identification checks and whether a cap on THC — the active ingredient that will make a person high — should be put in place. Those in the local marijuana industry said they are willing to try.

“I think it’s hard for people to understand who come from the mainland, who come and speak to us and say, you know, ‘This is what’s happened on the mainland,'” said Aloha Green Apothecary president Ty Cheng, “and not giving Hawaii a chance to take a look at it themselves and see whether or not we can come up with a policy that can work for our community and for our state.”

State representative David Tarnas spoke at the conference and said lawmakers will discuss bills for legalizing recreational cannabis during the upcoming session.