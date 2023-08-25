HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arborists continue their efforts to restore the historic banyan tree in Lahaina.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Experts told KHON, crews were able to brew up a batch of compost that will help the soil and generate new roots.

Arborists said, when the crew applied the compost, they saw some live roots which appeared to be in good condition.

Now, it’s just a waiting game to see when the banyan tree will soak up the nutrients.

Experts said it could take a few weeks, months or even years, but they are closely monitoring the banyan tree.

“So we’re monitoring moisture, we’re monitoring all the quote unquote, vital signs on a tree,” said arborist Steve Nimz. “We have instruments that we can test the movement.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Arborist said they’re keeping everything on record and continue to review the banyan tree’s improvements in team meetings.