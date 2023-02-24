HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Health, mental health resources are needed statewide, but especially on Kauai.

“We see that particularly in Kauai,” said Amy Curtis, PhD, MPH, Administrator for the Adult Mental Health Division. “For instance, it’s been very difficult to find psychologists, psychiatrists and others that are available to work in those counties.”

Meanwhile, the doors are still closed on a treatment facility on Kauai which has been in the works since 2003. The County said Grove Farms gave it land to build an adolescent residential treatment center, but it had to be opened in two years. In September, the County settled with Grove Farms to give the land back and a non-profit organization has since taken over.

“They are currently working with providers within the state for residential as well as outpatient dual diagnosis,” said Mel Rapoza, Kauai County Council Chair. “So it’ll be not just drug addiction, but mental health as well. It’s a 16 bed facility, but a facility that is sorely needed here on Kauai.”

However, it’s not just on Kauai. The National Alliance on Mental Illness has heard countless stories from families across the state struggling to find mental health resources.

“That’s where I feel people kind of get lost is that they might get treatment and then they say follow up with a psychiatrist, but you can’t get one for six months, then what do you do,” said Kumi Macdonald, National Alliance on Mental Illness Executive Director.

The health department said neighbor islands often suffer from lack of mental health resources and facilities the most. DOH has opened up stabilization beds on Hawaii Island, Oahu and Maui so far to help.

“We’re continuing to look at how we could do that in Kauai, but we haven’t had a response to the request for proposal there yet, but we keep trying,” said Curtis.

The DOH said in 2019 and 2020 there were 189,000 people in Hawaii suffering from mental illness and 46,000 dealing with serious mental illness. Advocates said, more needs to be done to get ahead of the problem.

“Let’s get it when it’s stage one or stage two, when people can be better managed,” said Macdonald.