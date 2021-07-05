Experts anticipate more lost pet reports during last leg of holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Humane societies across Hawaii are busy this holiday weekend responding to lost pet reports. As the celebrations continue, experts expect more pets to get loose overnight.

The Hawaiian Humane Society saw seven lost dogs and nine cats brought in on the 4th of July. On Kauai, a dozen pets came into the shelter as well.

“Sometimes, we can have almost a week’s worth of animals that trickle in due to fireworks and other scary noises that can startle animals out of their homes,” said Erin Olsen, director of operations for the Kauai Humane Society.

With one more night of anticipated booms, the Kauai Humane Society expects more four-legged friends to be turned in.

“We might see anywhere from 10 to 20 on any given day,” said Olsen. “It can be for two, sometimes three days. Right now we are beyond capacity. We’re actually setting up extra little pop-up crates because we are out of space.”

The sound of 4th of July celebrations can cause extreme trauma for pets and that’s where preparation comes in handy.

“Maybe turn on the radio or the TV on a regular volume, something that you’d normally have on to kind of distract them,” said Jessica Tronoski, communications manager. “If you have like a sound machine and just create like a safe space for them in their crate.”

According to Human Animal Support Services, only 17% of animals in the shelter get reclaimed by their owners. However, technology may make the process a little easier.

“If you’ve lost your pet, you can always check our website on the Lost and Found section or file a lost pet report on our website as well,” said Tronoski. “That’ll help you know, us, reunite them with you faster.”

Although the holiday weekend is coming to an end, experts say check on pets in the next few days.

“Sometimes they can get dehydrated from panting and drooling,” said Dr. Whitney Presser of Ali’i Animal Hospital and Resort. “So make sure even after the big activity is over that you’re still checking in, making sure they’re eating and drinking. If not get them right to your vet so they can be checked out.”

For more information on how to file a lost pet report at the Hawaiian Humane Society, click here.