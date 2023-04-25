HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even with Japan’s travel market still recovering from the pandemic, Waikiki remains packed with tourists, signaling a possible demand crunch and price hikes for the upcoming summer travel season. Airlines are facing staffing shortages, a runway reconstruction, and supply chain issues, further complicating the situation.

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President & CEO, discussed the impact of runway challenges on Honolulu Airport on the Airline’s first quarter earnings call Tuesday: “Since October, Honolulu Airport has operated without access to its primary arrivals runway. The project, which has experienced delays, is currently scheduled to be completed before the end of May, by which time we will have effectively seen seven months of impairment to the airport’s peak hour capacity.”

Hawaiian Airlines has also been grappling with engine supply issues that have grounded five planes. Though the airline signed a contract with their pilots this year, staffing and pilot shortages continue to plague the industry.

Jerry Agrusa, a professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business, emphasized the consequences of these shortages: “There’s a shortage of pilots, which means there’s a shortage of planes flying. And with that, the planes have been chock full to the top.”

Agrusa predicts that travel to and from Asia will ramp up, causing pricing to become what he calls “double premium”.

“They’ve opened up and there is that wave coming, like we had when COVID opened for us,” Agrusa said. “It was that giant wave. Now it is that Asian wave. Because here in Hawaii, we have not had the international market yet. Even though Waikiki is full, full, full. So it’s going to come in this summer, it’s going to be gangbusters.”

For those who haven’t booked their summer vacations yet, Agrusa advises considering locations with less demand.

“If you’re planning to go away, probably the ticket going out won’t be bad, coming back will be a little more challenging, unless the airlines somehow are able to open up more flights.”

Neighbor island travel might prove more affordable, especially for those with friends and family to stay with. Hawaiian Airlines has announced that they will compete with Southwest’s $39 interisland fares, whether through their own $39 fares or other offers