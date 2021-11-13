Expert says parents should talk to their kids about Isabella Kalua case to help them process it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The story of missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, has been in the news since September. On Friday, Nov. 12, the horrific details of her death came to light.

Court documents described how Ariel was allegedly tortured by her adoptive parents — Isaac and Lehua Kalua. The details may be shocking and difficult for many adults to hear. Imagine how that terrifying information can affect innocent and impressionable children.

According to an expert, parents should try to monitor how their kids see the news, as well as talk with them about what happened in order to help them process upsetting information.

Kept in a dog cage in a bathroom, her mouth and nose duct-taped repeatedly, as well as starved — according to court documents, that is what happened to Ariel, and her 12-year-old sister witnessed it all.

“It’s so overwhelming,” said Robbie Akana, a close friend of Ariel’s biological family. “I’m so heartbroken. I can’t even fathom how I feel right now.”

Processing the horrible details can be overwhelming and challenging, even for adults, and especially for children.

Alena Kaeo, Ariel’s biological aunt, said after hearing about what happened to Ariel her son gets upset whenever he walks into the bathroom because he pictures his cousin in a cage and his other cousin having to carry her out of it.

“My own 13-year-old is terrified just because those thoughts are running through his head, and he’s like, ‘Mom, she’s just a year younger than me. Why would they do that to her?’ And I have no answers. I can’t answer that for him.” Alena Kaeo, Ariel’s biological aunt, said while fighting back tears

Clinical psychologist Dr. Allana Coffee said parents may not have all the answers but reassuring kids that they are safe and loved is key.

“Let the children know that they’re safe in our homes with us,” Dr. Coffee explained. “Make space to have the conversation with them because what we want is for parents to educate their children and not allow their children to be educated by other sources. The most danger here is for children to watch the stories and have no one to process it with. So, they’re by themselves or with their friends and they’re just being sad in a repetitive loop without any sort of concrete information. We, the adults, do need to bring it up and make it safe for them to talk about.”

Ideally, Dr. Coffee also said talking to them before they see the news is best as it is less shocking if they hear it from their parents first. Also, try to limit repeats. It is helpful to monitor or limit exposure to potentially upsetting stories.

“In the event that we can’t shut down the feed, then we have to help them understand how to interpret the feed,” Dr. Coffee added. “And that means you’re going to get some really scary information. Let us give you some facts and let us, as a family, sit down and talk about what these things mean.”

Let kids know what they are feeling is normal.

“So, some will be sad, some will be mad, some will almost look indifferent,” Dr. Coffee stated. “So, to not be surprised that’s their response to the story. They are allowed their process today; they might seem like they understood it, and then, later on, they’re like, really quiet, with no words. So, they’re processing — children process over, you know, days, weeks, months.”

Pay attention to kids’ emotions and check in with them to make sure they are OK.