HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big boulders slamming into houses are concerning people who are wondering how they can protect themselves and their property.

Over the last week and a half, there have been at least three rock falls across Oahu.

Over that time, two huge boulders slammed into houses and falling big boulders closed a section of Kamehameha Highway.

Although the exact causes have not been determined for these rockfalls, the recent rain may have been one of the causes.

This morning on Wake Up 2Day, Geologist Professor Emeritus Steve Martel from the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Hawaii joined us on Wake Up 2Day to explain how people can figure out if they are in danger, and how to fix problem areas.

Steve said the first thing is for people to understand where they are and if they live near a hill or cliff that might produce rock falls. These boulders can weigh thousands of pounds and can move up to 100 miles per hour.

He said it’s like a semi-truck crashing into your home because there is a lot of energy with it.

Residents can be proactive by getting a professional to examine the area around their house to see if they are in danger. If they are, things can be done to reduce the risk. Walls can be built to stop the rocks and special fencing can also be used to keep rocks from damaging their home or harming someone inside.