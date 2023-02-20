HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palolo residents still feel uneasy about staying in their own homes with the possibility of boulders crashing down from their hillside. While some of them are staying away temporarily, others are just hoping for the best.

Palolo residents still can’t get over the loud crash of the boulder that went through the Sasaki family’s home last month.

“We were sound asleep and my husband just yelled as if something had happened to me,” said Jean Uyeno.

“I think about it a little more than I used to prior to the boulder coming down so I do find myself looking up there more now,” said Wayne Altona.

With heavy rain expected over the weekend, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency asked some residents in the area to leave their homes until the weather improves. Some of them did but others have come back.

A spokesman for HIEMA emailed KHON2 and said, “The hillside in that area is still saturated with rain and there is another round of rainfall, with flooding possible, moving in from the west; there hasn’t been any new guidance at this point.”

But some residents are willing to take a chance.

“I am at a good place,” said Altona.

“Do you think it should be OK?” asked KHON2.

“That’s what I think. Yeah that’s what I hope. I do have a house above me so that makes me feel a lot better. Absolutely,” he said.

Others say they don’t really have any place else to go so their only choice is to hope for the best.

“It may be raining. There may be some danger, but where do we go? We can’t stay away permanently if something should happen,” said Uyeno.

As for the Sasaki family, a neighbor said they have been staying away.