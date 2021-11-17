Expect pricier pies this Thanksgiving due to higher ingredient costs and shipment delays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From flour to sugar and even the packaging for pies are all becoming harder to come by. It’s a side effect from a national supply chain slowdown that’s being felt among local bakers.

Bakers like Sweet Revenge Bakery owner Kathy Masunaga said they have been preparing by ordering ingredients and supplies months in advance to avoid a shortage of pies for this Thanksgiving.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“From last year, we had issues getting certain things, our pie tins, we had a period where it was almost impossible to get them,” Masunaga said. “Because of that we started to hoard them early, the boxes and everything, that we really can’t do without.”

Masunaga said COVID impacts taught them to stock up all year, knowing certain items can be unavailable or delayed at any time.

Ted’s Bakery Operations manager Torey Nakamura said they know the impacts of shipping delays too well. The bakery made less of certain pies for about a month earlier this year because of the lack of ingredients.

“There were times that we had to change our production because the ingredients weren’t in,” Nakamura said, “and it was hard because when we produce pies we have to make sure that all the logistics are lined up, we have our pick-up scheduled.”

But even when the bakers find supplies and ingredients from distributors, ingredients like flour and eggs are more expensive. This means customers can expect to pay a buck or two more for their holiday treats.

“The prices for all of the ingredients went up,” Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen employee David Mora Perez Chica said. “Even though they are available, but the prices are way marked up, so for us to be able to survive we have to make the prices slightly a little bit higher.”

Lee’s Bakery is not taking orders in advance. Customers usually show up early and form a long line for their Thanksgiving pies. Although many other shops do take orders, they advise not to delay, as these small business owners go through unprecedented times.

“I would say overall, it’s been a learning experience,” Nakamura said, “and you just have to be patient and just be understanding.”

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The bakers said they will be able to bake similar amounts of pies as previous years but expect the demand will be higher as more people begin to gather once again.