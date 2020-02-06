Expect noise from aviation training at Wheeler Army Airfield and Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those who live in Central Oahu can expect to hear extra noise over the next week and a half.

Aviation training exercises are taking place at Wheeler Army Airfield and Schofield Barracks.

The 25th infantry division will use unmanned aerial systems.

Officials say flight times during the day and night will vary depending on the weather.

The training is expected to last until next Friday, February 14.