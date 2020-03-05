Expect less Korean Air flights from South Korea to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Korean Air announced on March 3 that it will be reducing flights to Honolulu from South Korea.

The airline is also canceling service beginning this week between Incheon International Airport and cities in Australia, Russia, and Europe.

Direct flights will also stop by next Monday, March 9, to several other U.S. cities. It expects to resume service to many cities in late April 2020.