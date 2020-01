HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

Traffic on the H-3 Freeway will be a little slow coming into town this week.

Crews will be doing maintenance work at the Harano Tunnels starting Tuesday.

As part of that, one town-bound lane will be closed near the tunnels from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Work will continue through Friday, January 24.