HONOLULU (KHON2) — O’ahu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as several MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29, MV-22 Osprey will be traveling along the H-1 and H-2 corridors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Marine Corps Air Station

Kāne’ohe Bay.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu-based air traffic controllers from the Federal Aviation Administration have directed this administrative movement through these areas. Please be advised that increased noise will result during these times.