HONOLULU (KHON2) — State lawmakers are moving forward with efforts to expand coverage by conservation and resource officers to a 24/7 operation, they said more DOCARE officer presence could help deter illegal activity that impacts the state’s natural resources.

From floatillas to illegal trespassing or activities on state-owned trails, State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz said more officers could prevent such actions.

Dela Cruz and other ways and means committee members will be visiting the DOCARE Maui branch this week, part of that visit will gauge the department’s needs to expand enforcement 24/7 year round. This would require more than 400 additional officers and staff.

Dela Cruz said, “DOCARE officers only work five days a week 8 to 5 and a lot of the incidents that go on at the sand bar, at beaches, on our hunting trails and hiking trails are often on the weekends or in the evening.”

A DLNR spokesperson said they do not have enough staff to provide 24-hour coverage but said if the legislature provides more funding they may be able to expand enforcement.

Part of a statement from the DLNR said:

“We appreciate the support we continue to receive from the state legislature and remain committed to providing as much coverage as our resources permit to achieve our mission of protecting the natural and cultural resources of Hawaii.”

But it is not just budget, recruitment for officers takes time. The largest officer recruitment class of 41 recently graduated. It could be years from now for the department to reach the needed number of officers for round-the-clock coverage.

The Manta Pacific Research Foundation Founder Keller Laros said more supervision is needed to protect marine life.

Laros said, “You see people camping illegally, fishing illegally, boating. If you had more DOCARE officers you could have more inspections on boats making sure the commercial operators really are permitted.”

An additional $40 million dollars would be needed for DOCARE to operate 24/7/365.