HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new exhibition will explore the history of four large pōhaku (stones) through the Hawaiian understanding of gender, healing and inclusion.

“The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu” is an original exhibition to be held at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The museum said the four pōhaku on Waikiki Beach were placed long ago as a tribute to four māhū, people of dual male and female spirit, who brought healing arts from Tahiti to Hawaii. Despite the important role they have in Hawaiian culture, the respected role of māhū has been erased.

So by using immersive media and innovative storytelling, the exhibition will help revitalize the traditional story behind the stones and restore its sacred site. The multifaceted exhibition will combine film, art, archival documents and other interactive elements.

The exhibit will open on Saturday, June 18 in the museum’s Castle Memorial Building.

For tickets and more information click here.