On October 22, 2018, at 8:26 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded with nine fire units staffed with 34 personnel to a building fire located at 99-890 Iwaena Street. The first HFD unit arrived at 8:32 p.m. to find a single-story warehouse building with black smoke emanating from unit 105.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations to prevent further fire spread and extinguish the fire. Firefighters made entry into the unit and found a fire in the warehouse area. The business was closed and employees had already left for the day. The fire was brought under control at 8:41 p.m. and fully extinguished at 9:21 p.m.