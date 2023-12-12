HONOLULU (KHON2) — The iconic Janet Jackson is coming back to Honolulu; and with the amount of enthusiasm that locals have shown for her upcoming shows, she’s added an extra concert date.

Rick Bartalini Presents announced that Ms. Jackson is coming to Honolulu on March 8 and March 9, and she is adding March 10 to that.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Tickets are being opened for sale on Saturday, Dec. 16 in an exclusive one-hour pre-sale event that begins at 9 a.m.

Regular ticket sales go live at 10 a.m.

You can click here to access information on purchasing tickets from Ticketmaster.

Ms. Jackson will be performing all of her number one hists as she bursts onto the Blaisdell stage with her 40-song concert event.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This makes a perfect holiday gift for that Janet Jackson fan in your life.