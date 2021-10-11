Excitement builds for parents of University of Hawaii football seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Excitement is already building for the University of Hawaii football fans who will be allowed to watch the next home game in the stands. That’s especially true for parents whose sons are in their senior year.

Parents were afraid that they would never get a chance to see their sons play in their senior year at the new Ching Stadium. They’re now grateful they can watch with about a thousand other family members and fans on Oct. 23 when the team faces New Mexico State.

“We love our Hawaii parents!” said Jami Jump.

“We’ve met so many over the years and cannot wait to be in the stands with them,” said Joshua Jump. Both are parents of Gene Pryor.

“It’s beautiful and it’s gonna be nice to share it with other parents and family and friends and other fans to finally get on the field and enjoy,” said David Thomas, father of Derek Thomas.

David and his ex-wife Tina live on the mainland, but made it a point to support their son Derek by watching every game. Even though they haven’t been allowed in the stands this year and last year, they still flew in every weekend.

“We got to see him Friday night when they would have family time, and then we usually see him off, the whole team off, when they leave on the bus from the hotel, and then go to the local bar or a local place to go watch them play,” he said.

Parents are really looking forward to the last home game on Nov. 20 against Colorado State. It’s normally designated as Senior Night to honor the players’ final regular season home game.

“They thought last year was going to be their last year, and then COVID hit, and they’ve been through a lot. A lot of adversity and they’ve earned this, and they deserve for at least their family to be there in the stands cheering for them,” said Jami Jump.

Other parents are also looking forward to just enjoying that game day atmosphere.

“Just our family getting together if possible, have a potluck together, whatever we can do that they allow us to do. There’s a whole list that we want to do, but we know that we won’t be able to do it,” said Rob Atimalala, father of Tamatoa Mokia-Atimalala.