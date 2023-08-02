HONOLULU (KHON2) — It can keep you up at night and even negatively impact your quality of life. We’re talking about excessively loud automobiles.

Now the state is stepping in to restore peace and quite with a noise camera pilot program.

You often hear them coming before you see them, souped-up, obnoxiously loud cars or mopeds, drivers revving beefed-up engines, or blaring music so loud you can feel the base at all hours of the night.

“This is a problem that people hear every single day,” Sen. Chris Lee, Senate Transportation Committee Chair explained. “And after a while, it can cause a lot of stress and cause a lot of quality of life issues.”

And residents who live in urban areas and high rises are impacted the most.

Waikiki neighborhood Board Chair Robert Finley said the noise is the number one complaint.

“The problem is, we have all these concrete buildings, so if you have a motorcycle with no muffler, it bounces off of everything,” Finley said.

“The volume of the noise is just too much,” Ernest Carvalho said.

Carvalho has lived in on the 20th floor of a Chinatown high rise for over a decade.

“In this area, we get a lot of motorcycles– and a motorcycle rider myself–but they’re revving it up, and they’re playing around with it, making such loud noises that its unbearable,” he explained.

According to Carvalho, the higher you live in the tower, the louder it gets.

The state is stepping in to quiet the noise, passing legislation for a noise camera pilot program, something already being used in other cities and countries.

Lee said the Department of Transportation has $2.5 million get the program going, which will work just like the red light safety camera program.

“You’ll have a camera at a particular intersection or a particular place. Usually in an urban core where there’s high complaints from excessively loud vehicles,” Lee add. “The camera will take a picture or be able to track that vehicle and the driver will be issued a warning or citation as appropriate.”

Instead of catching red light runners, the noise cam will measure sound.

“Being able to tie decibels and high level noises to specific vehicles based on triangulating it all as it’s going through,” Lee explained.

The intent is to catch egregious violators and help police preserve peace and quite especially in late and overnight hours.

“And this is one way to really do that job much more efficiently, without having to saddle law enforcement with additional duties,” Lee said.

According to Lee the program will likely begin in late 2024 or 2025.

Until then, Kalihi resident Sydney Esperas, who said he is negatively impacted by excessively loud mopeds and blaring sound systems almost daily, has this message for drivers.

“Think of other people, too,” Esperas said. “Especially if they have young ones at home, people trying to get some rest.”

According to Lee reports from the noise camera program in other cities shows that it is able to accurately pinpoint problem vehicles and repeat offenders, while reducing the load on law enforcement.