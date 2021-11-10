Ex-Kauai councilman pleads guilty to leading meth ring

HONOLULU (AP) — A former elected official in Hawaii is pleading guilty to leading a drug-trafficking organization while serving as a member of the county council on the island of Kauai.
Arthur Brun says he sold drugs to support his methamphetamine habit.
Brun and 11 co-defendants were arrested last year. Brun and prosecutors agreed to a 15-year prison sentence.
Brun also admits to assaulting a Kauai police lieutenant when he sped off during a traffic stop as the officer was trying to remove the keys from the ignition of the vehicle Brun was driving.