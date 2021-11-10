Ex-Kauai councilman pleads guilty to leading meth ring

HONOLULU (AP) — A former elected official in Hawaii is pleading guilty to leading a drug-trafficking organization while serving as a member of the county council on the island of Kauai.

Arthur Brun says he sold drugs to support his methamphetamine habit.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Brun and 11 co-defendants were arrested last year. Brun and prosecutors agreed to a 15-year prison sentence.

Brun also admits to assaulting a Kauai police lieutenant when he sped off during a traffic stop as the officer was trying to remove the keys from the ignition of the vehicle Brun was driving.