Ex-Junior ROTC instructor detained in Kauai child porn case

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. judge says a former Junior ROTC instructor at a Hawaii high school must remain behind bars on allegations he filmed a student while sexually abusing her.

U.S. prosecutors say Victor Aguilar must remain detained pending trial because he’s a danger to the community.

Prosecutors say he abused his position of trust at Waimea High School on Kauai.

Aguilar’s defense attorney says his client has no prior criminal history. The judge denied this request to release Aguilar to his wife under home confinement.

Aguilar faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted.