Ex-Delaware death row inmate found guilty of Hawaii robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, May 3, an Oahu jury found a former death row inmate from Delaware guilty as charged on one count of robbery relating to a 2019 incident in Waikiki.

Isaiah McCoy, 31, faces 10 years behind bars for the crime.

According to Honolulu prosecutors, McCoy and an accomplice brutally beat a man outside Kuhio Avenue bar and stole his watch. The victim suffered numerous injuries as a result of the robbery.

McCoy moved to Hawaii after he was acquitted of a 2010 Delaware murder. He had been sentenced to death, but a judge found him not guilty at a retrial.

In 2018, U.S. prosecutors in Hawaii dropped sex trafficking charges against him.

Last year, a federal judge dismissed most claims in McCoy’s lawsuit that claimed he was wrongfully and maliciously investigated, prosecuted and incarcerated for the murder.

McCoy’s sentencing is set for July 27, 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.