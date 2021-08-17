Ewe hunts at Pōhakuloa Training Area scheduled

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hunters with Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) hunting permits can hunt for ewe for the next two weekends.
The hunts are from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The dates are:
- August 21-22 Ahi Hunting Unit
- August 28-29 Hunu’ula Hunting Unit
Interested hunters can go to iSportsman at 6 p.m. the day before the hunt to reserve a space.
The access point for the Ahi Hunting Unit is at mile marker 38.5 on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
The Access point for the Humu’ula Hunting Unit is across from the Mauna Kea State Recreation Area.
For questions contact the game manager at pohakuloa.hunting@gmail.com.
Organizers say this is not a lottery hunt, and registering for this will not impact lottery status.
For more information, please visit the PTA Hunting Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/groups/HuntPTA/.
To get a hunting permit for the Pohakuloa Training Area 2021-22 hunting season visit https://pta.isportsman.net/