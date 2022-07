HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parts of Runway 4R and 4L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

HDOT said incoming planes will be routed to Runway 8L which will cause more noise in the Ewa plain.