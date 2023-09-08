HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all artists! The City and County is looking for you!

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The city is looking for someone to paint the exterior of the Ewa Mahiko District Park Gymnasium in Ewa Beach.

The gymnasium was built in 2013 as a multi-purpose indoor facility.

It sits on approximately 10,000 square feet on Renton Road in Ewa Beach.

The request is open to all artists, or teams of artists, qualified to work for The City and County of Honolulu.

The awarded budget for the project is $180,000.

The Commission on Culture and the Arts suggests that the theme relate to the history of the surrounding area.

The park is near historically and culturally significant sites like the Oahu Railway and Land Company Railroad System, Kapapapuhi Shoreline Park, Ewa Honouliuli Internment Camp, and Ewa Sugar Mill.

For more information, artist eligibility, application requirements and to submit and application visit, CallForEntry.org or contact Marion Cadora at 808-768-6622 or marion.cadora@honolulu.gov.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Qualification submissions are due to the Honolulu Commission on Culture and the Arts by Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.