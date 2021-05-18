Ewa Beach woman wins Miss Hawaii, graduates from law school in same weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Graduating from law school is a major accomplishment, but an Ewa Beach woman managed to do that and more.

Courtney Choy was crowned the winner of Miss Hawaii 2021 on Saturday, May 15, the same weekend that she graduated from law school.

She defeated 16 other contestants for the title during the 74th annual pageant.

Choy’s social impact statement was “women’s empowerment through partnership.”

“You can be anything you want to be,” she said. “I have been told by so many people that you’re not smart, or you don’t have the capacity to do great things. And I want anyone out there, whoever doubted themselves, to never listen to those kinds of negativity. And that that was something I said at Miss Hawaii, is that you can be Miss Hawaii, you can be a lawyer. You know, women are so multifaceted. And children have so many things to offer, and are so impressionable. And we have to develop that early on to believe in yourself.”

“And actually, being in law school prepared me for Miss Hawaii. It’s about knowing myself advocating for issues I care about and connecting with community members,” Choy added.

She will now go on to compete in the “Miss America” pageant, which will be recognizing its 100th year. Choy says she plans on bringing her “warm aloha” to snowy Connecticut, where the competition will be held in December.