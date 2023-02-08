HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services is currently in the process of repairing a wastewater force main break at the ‘Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station near Makule Road.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

ENV crews stopped a spill from the force main Feb. 3 and coned off the area restricting access only to wastewater personnel. Flows were transported by crews using tanker vehicles Friday night into Saturday morning. Due to heavy rainfall, flows were managed by pumping partial flows through the force main and staging tanker vehicles at the pump station and upstream manholes.

As of now, tanker vehicles are still being used to transport flows to the wastewater treatment while repairs are underway. The broken location in the force main has been identified by ENV and repairs are being addressed by a contractor. Repairs are expected to be finished by this weekend.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Wastewater is also being collected from two upstream manholes and transported for downstream redistribution by ENV trucks located near Fort Weaver Road and Popoi Place. The location continues to be coned off and is only permitting residential vehicular traffic to and from Popoi Place. Crews are on site 24 hours a day monitoring and managing the manholes because of a small spillage that occurred Sunday and Monday. Each spill site was cleaned, deodorized and disinfected.

ENV will continue to manage and monitor the area until the force main is repaired. Meanwhile, ENV said no spills have reached state waters.

Residents are being asked to monitor their water usage and only use water minimally for essential daily activities. Water usage for activities such as long showers, laundry and using the dishwasher are not recommended until the repair is complete.

A community clean up effort for a contained spill at the Puuloa Range Training Facility is being coordinated by ENV. ENV said the spill does not pose a risk to public health.