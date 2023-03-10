HONOLULU (KHON2) — On, Tuesday, March 7, a family in Ewa Beach felt terror as a neighbor came to their home and open fired on them.

The suspect is Meynard Milan, and he is making his first court appearance on Friday morning, March 10.

Milan is being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and firearms offenses.

One of the victims spoke to KHON2 News earlier this week. He said they were on the back porch when Milan, his neighbor, broke open their gate and began shooting at them.

Milan shot three people in the incident.

Nazer Pitpit talked to Manolo Morales about what he experienced.

“He fired the first shot; he missed. And, the second shot that he fired, he made sure he had me on aim. So, from right there, I thought I was gonna die,” said Pitpit as he teared up recounting the event.

Pitpit was with friends and family celebrating the birth of his two-month-old son when he said he heard what sounded like two very loud fireworks.

He proceeded to yell out to those who were illegally setting off fireworks to stop. Seconds later, Milan was on Pitpit’s property pointing a gun at him and his friends and family.

Pitpit said that Milan broke open his gate to gain access to the property.

As Pitpit recounted, he said that everyone ran toward the front door when the shooting began.

Pitpit was grazed under his left eye; he received stitches. A friend of his was shot near his ribs. Pitpit’s father-in-law ended up needing surgery.

Milan remains in police custody on $1 million bail.