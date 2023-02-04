HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Environmental Services (ENV) are asking Ewa Beach residents to conserve water.

The urgency to conserve water is due to a force main break that happened yesterday at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station at Makule Road.

According to ENV, crews are on site and working on repairs which are expected to be completed this Sunday.

ENV trucks are also collecting the wastewater at manholes and pump stations for redistribution downstream.

Residents are asked to only use their water for essential tasks, very minimally.

Avoid doing loads of laundry, taking long showers and using the dishwasher.