Ewa Beach Public Library temporarily closed for renovations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ewa Beach Public and School Library is temporarily closed for renovations between Feb. 17 to 19.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Among the renovations will be the changing out of windows, glass doors and improvements around the interior atrium.

State officials say the book drop, which is located near the front doors, will be closed until Feb. 24 for safety reasons. During the closure, library patrons are encouraged to visit any other Oahu public library to borrow or return items.

At this time, the library is expected to reopen on Monday, Feb. 22. Should there be unexpected delays to the reopening due to the renovations, announcements will be posted on the Hawaii State Public Library System’s website.

For assistance relating to services up to the closure date, please call the Ewa Beach Public and School Library at 689-1204.