Ewa Beach man left with tree trunks after thieves steal car tires and target family treasure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Ewa Beach resident, Mike Lynch, his new year is off to a rough start after thieves have targeted his car once again, leaving tree trunks in exchange for his tires.

“Basically I saw my car up on blocks or stumps,” said Mike Lynch, victim of repeated car thefts.

Lynch’s tires and rims, among other car parts, were taken all while his car was parked on the street near his home.

“It looks like it was targeted. It looks like they had planned it and they brought their own stuff. I guess they drove by and saw my car here where I normally park and decided well this is the night,” Lynch said.

The West Loch Fairways resident said replacing everything will hit his wallet, but the theft also hits close to home.

“It belonged to my parents. I bought it from them and I just kind of kept in their memory and kept it going. To have something like this happen and I’m on a budget, it kind of hurts,” Lynch said.

For Lynch, the situation feels all too familiar. He said last year his van was stolen from the same area, only to be found completely trashed. Nearby residents say there are security cameras around, but they’re not sure if they work. KHON2 has reached out to West Loch Fairways management to find out and are waiting for a response.

“It would be a good idea if someone drove through here at various hours of the night. it’s dark under these trees and I think we all know a lot goes on here,” Lynch said.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said neighbors can look out for each other by being good witnesses which means, paying attention to the details is something suspicious is seen.

“How old are they? How tall are they? What do they weigh? What are the clothing? What type of vehicle did they flee in? Any distinguishing characteristic about the vehicle? Were there any stickers on there? Any damages?” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers. “Just things like that is very pertinent to the officers and investigation.”

For Lynch, he’s looking on the bright side, but isn’t taking any chances moving forward.

“I’ll probably get some locks after this for the tires. It still surprises me who would want tires from a Corolla,” said Lynch.