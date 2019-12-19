Ewa Beach man arrested in suspicion of burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for multiple offenses on Tuesday, December 17 at 2:40 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect entered the complainant’s home, took out a handgun and then assaulted a man and a woman in Ewa Beach on Friday, November 29 at 4:45 a.m.

He was later found and arrested without incident, police said.

The suspect was arrested for burglary in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the first and second degrees, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and probation revocation of $20,000 bail in cash.

