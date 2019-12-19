Ewa Beach man arrested in suspicion of burglary

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for multiple offenses on Tuesday, December 17 at 2:40 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect entered the complainant’s home, took out a handgun and then assaulted a man and a woman in Ewa Beach on Friday, November 29 at 4:45 a.m.

He was later found and arrested without incident, police said.

The suspect was arrested for burglary in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the first and second degrees, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and probation revocation of $20,000 bail in cash.

Male suspect entered complainant’s residence, brandished a handgun, and assaulted an adult male and female. The man was located and arrested without incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story