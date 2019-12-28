Ewa Beach man arrested for alleged assault on a police officer after behaving erratically

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged assault of a law enforcement officer on Thursday, December 26, around 8:16 a.m.

This happened in the Ewa Beach area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect pushed his step-father during an argument that broke out.

Police were notified of the arrived at the scene and got approval from the police psychologist to bring the suspect to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation after finding that the suspect’s behavior has been erratic and violent.

During the apprehension, the police said that the suspect assaulted an officer and caused an injury.

The suspect was then arrested for the assault of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and harassment. Officials took the suspect to Queen’s Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.