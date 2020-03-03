Ewa Beach couple returns home after 28 day quarantine for coronavirus

An Ewa Beach couple returned home after being quarantined for nearly a month because of the coronavirus.

Eric and Debbie Pagan were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had an outbreak of the virus.

The spent almost two weeks quarantined in their room on board off the coast of Japan.

They then were flown to Travis Air Force Base in California and were Quarantined for an additional 14 days.

“We missed the freedom. Just the idea that you can just leave your house, jump in your car and go because that was really not the case there,” Debbie Pagan said about what she missed most.

Watch to hear more about their experience.