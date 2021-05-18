Ewa Beach couple indicted for tax fraud

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Ewa beach couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a tax fraud scheme.

According to the indictment from 2015 to 2021 Michael and Brigida Chock along with a co-conspirator, who was not named, filed bogus tax withholdings.

In 2014, they also filed a false individual income tax return that requested a refund of $225,000 which the IRS issued.

When the IRS tried to get back that money, the Chocks allegedly took steps to prevent the IRS from doing so.

The indictment also alleges that Michael laundered the refund through a series of financial transactions.

If convicted, the Chocks each face a maximum sentence of three years for filing a false tax return plus five years for conspiracy.

Mr. Chock faces an additional 10 years for money laundering.