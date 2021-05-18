Ewa Beach couple indicted for tax fraud

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Ewa beach couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a tax fraud scheme.
According to the indictment from 2015 to 2021 Michael and Brigida Chock along with a co-conspirator, who was not named, filed bogus tax withholdings.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
In 2014, they also filed a false individual income tax return that requested a refund of $225,000 which the IRS issued.
When the IRS tried to get back that money, the Chocks allegedly took steps to prevent the IRS from doing so.
The indictment also alleges that Michael laundered the refund through a series of financial transactions.
If convicted, the Chocks each face a maximum sentence of three years for filing a false tax return plus five years for conspiracy.
Mr. Chock faces an additional 10 years for money laundering.