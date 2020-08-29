‘Ewa Beach clubhouse receives thousands of dollars in sport equipment

HONOLULU (KHON2) –

Thousands of dollars worth of sports equipment was just donated to the ‘Ewa Beach Boys and Girls of Hawaiʻi Clubhouse.

It’s all in connection with an upcoming documentary on local boy and NFL superstar Tua Tangovailoa.

Good Sports calls it their “Restore Play initiative.”

It focused on youth’s return to sports as communities deal with COVID-19.

When Hale Pono Clubhouse in ʻEwa Beach got the word, it set a light in this moment of darkness for its children.

“We received an email and it was basically saying that Tua, Good Sports partnered with Fox Sports,” says Oscar Harris, Interim Club Director.

“They wanted to give the donation of $37,000 of sports equipment.

We have flag football items.

When I tell you when we got the email, we were very, very, very excited. Still very excited.”

The FOX Sports documentary is entitled “TUA” and delivers an exclusive look at the past year of former University of Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback.

A local boy from ʻEwa Beach turned football superstar, seeming never to forget where he came from.

“Boys and Girls Clubs are one of those such partners that are experience hardship and having to deal with cutbacks and their budgets and whatnot,” says Mark Toyama, Community Partnership Manager at FOX Sports.

“So, for this specific donation, we’ve targeted the 3 cities and steps along Tua’s journey and places that played a pivotal role in his journey to where he is now.”

Those three cities include Tua’s hometown ʻEwa Beach, Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Miami, Florida.

The total donation spread across the three Boys and Girls Clubhouses is $111,111, a nod to Tua’s new jersey number, 1.

“You know, having these youth organizations play such a pivotal role in providing great people to look up to,” says Toyama.

“And Tua being the cream of the crop, keeping theme engaged in sports and engaged in these role models is so important in their development.”

The documentary “TUA” is part of the Sports Emmy-Nominated series “MAGNIFY” and will be premiering Sunday, September 6th at 10 am here on KHON2, and rebroadcast that same night at 8 pm.