Ewa Beach City Mill set to reopen after 3 employees tested positive for COVID-19

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The City Mill store in Ewa Beach is set to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 1 after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at a City Mill store in Ewa Beach reported a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the store’s management. On-site testing was conducted that same day, which revealed that two additional Ewa Beach employees had also contracted the virus.

City Mill Ewa Beach management says the store was temporarily closed to allow deep cleaning and sanitization as well as continued onsite testing. All other team members were re-tested and cleared to return to work.

The store will reopen on Tuesday at 7 a.m.