Evidentiary hearing continues for DOH, Navy on Red Hill operations

This photo shows a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. The state of Hawaii says a laboratory has detected petroleum product in a water sample from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor. The news comes amid heightened concerns that fuel from the massive Navy storage facility may contaminate Oahu’s water supply. (U.S. Navy via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The virtual evidentiary hearing concerning the Hawai’i Department of Health’s (DOH) emergency order which demands the Navy to suspend all activity at Red Hill, will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.

On Monday, the first hearing was held on Zoom and began with attorneys from the U.S. Navy and DOH cross-examining a spokesperson from DOH on the Navy’s contaminated water tanks at Red Hill.

So far, DOH confirms eight Navy fuel tanks have not been inspected for over 20 years — one over 38 years.