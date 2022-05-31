HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you have scoliosis? Do you know what helps it and what makes it worse? Shriners Children’s Hawaii can provide those answers at a free workshop on Wednesday, June 1, in honor of National Scoliosis Awareness Month.

Teens and parents seeking information about scoliosis can attend virtually or in person at Shriners Education Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Topics include common issues related to scoliosis and treatment options. Shriners Children’s Hawaii orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Paul Moroz and other members in the field, including brace makers, dietitians and physical therapists, will be able to answer your questions.

Participants do not need to be patients of Shriners Children’s Hawaii in order to attend.

To register, email HIScoliosisTeam@shrinenet.org. A link to the webcast will be provided.