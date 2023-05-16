HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iam Tongi is the latest great talent to come from Hawaiʻi.

Last month, Sasha Colby from Waimanalo won RuPaul’s Drag Race; and this month, we are on the verge of Iam Tongi winning American Idol.

On Sunday, May 14, Iam Tongi was elevated to the final three ranking in American Idol.

Then, on Monday, May 15, he graduated from Kahuku High School with the peers he grew up with. Of course, he serenaded the entire crowd who went wild for his melodious tunes.

Iam Tongi sings at Kahuku High School graduation on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aminiasi Tuifua)

Iam Tongi poses for photo with his mother on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aminiasi Tuifua)

Iam Tongi sings at Kuhuku High School in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aminiasi Tuifua)

Iam Tongi sings for his family in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aminiasi Tuifua)

A younger Iam Tongi sing for his family in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aminiasi Tuifua)

Iam Tongi sings for his family in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Aminiasi Tuifua)

Everyone in the United States has been glued to their devises to be a part of Iam Tongi’s epic journey from growing up in Kahuku on Oʻahu’s North Shore to moving to the mainland because his family could no longer afford to live here to taking the world by storm with his musical talents.

Now that Iam Tongi is in the top three finalists for American Idol, He is participating in his big homecoming concert that will draw thousands of residents and visitors.

The concert and parade are taking place on the North Shore on Tuesday, May 16, and KHON2 has all the information you are going to need to be able to watch it.

Parking is probably the most important part of enjoying Tuesday’s concert. There are couple of ways you can make your way north.

One way is to be one of the 3,000 people who will be able park at Turtle Bay Resort. Organizers said that the gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and that the entrance for parking will be at the Kawela gate. If possible, carpool with as many people as you can.

If you are unable to carpool or do not want to have to worry about the logistics of parking, you can take advantage of the shuttles that are going out. There will be shuttles available that will travel from Hauʻula shopping center, Brigham Young University Hawaiʻi and across the street from Kahuku High School. These will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Before the concert begins, there will be a parade to celebrate and allow a maximum amount of supporters to be a part of this momentous occasion.

The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Polynesian Cultural Center. This parade will include Iam Tongi, his family and his peers from Kahuku High School who graduated with him and will make its way to Turtle Bay Resort.

The concert is then set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Turtle Bay Resort. The stage was constructed as soon as Iam Tongi’s ascension to the final three occurred. But keep in mind that if you plan to go out for the big homecoming event, then you need to give yourself a few hours head start.

Please keep in mind that concert goers can bring blankets and signs; but no one is allowed to bring alcohol, chairs, coolers or outside food. So, be sure to pack minimally.

Not to worry though, there will be lots of food vendors onsite; so, no one will go hungry. Organizers are expecting about 10,000+ people to attend the concert and parade.

Organizers said Honolulu Police Department will provide some officers for security. There will also be a private security company helping out with that. The message to the crowd is have fun and keep in mind what this event is all about.