HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you ever wondered what it would be like if everything was free?

Global Free Story lives up to its name with everything inside being free.

Located at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki, the new popup, Global Free Store, is part of the 2022 Hawaii Triennial.

To find out more about the free store KHON2, met the two ladies who made it all possible, Anna Stein and Athena Robles of Double-A Projects.

KHON2 asked Stein how is everything free and how does it work?

“So, there isn’t a catch,” said Stein.

“Everything has been donated to us and then we invite people to do free shopping,” explained Stein. “So, you can look for things that you can use or need, and you can check out at the counter just like a regular store, but your receipt is zero.”

KHON2 then asked Robles, how did this come about and what was the inspiration for bringing the Global Free Store into existence?

“Well, Anna and I are artists and we’re very familiar with resource sharing and generous systems and alternative ways to find what you need,” said Robles. “And we were also familiar with free stores and it kind of built out of other work we were doing together.”

The area of Royal Hawaiian Center is known for luxurious stores and brands, so KHON2 asked what was the significance of choosing this location to bring a free store.

“We also had another free store in New York in 2009 which was located in the financial district,” said Stein.

Stein further explained, “so, like Athena mentioned, there are other sorts of free stores and bartering systems with artists, but we try to bring them into areas of commerce and where people are not expecting it.”

A free store in general is something most people will not expect in the first place.

With Global Free Store being a part of the Hawaii Triennial, KHON2 asked how has it been participating in the event?

“Well, it’s so wonderful and we’re so grateful that it even got off the ground given the times we’re in right now,” said Robles.

“So, it’s been wonderful. We’ve had lots of donations and lots of community response and support and even shopkeepers, locals and people who are interested in art in the triennial, but really the idea is that art if for everyone and this is the part of this experience and we’ve gotten really good feedback.” Athena Robles, Double-A Projects

However, this will only be until the end of February.

It is an interesting project from Double A Projects so KHON2 asked what’s next on the to-do list?

“Well, we have actually had a few people approach us from other cities so we’re talking about having a new location in Detroit or LA for a pop-up,” said Stein. “And we would also love to do a book about the Free Store.”

At the Royal Hawaiian Center, kamaʻāina parking is free for up to three hours with a $10 purchase.