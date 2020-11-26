Everyone needs a little Coco in their lives

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Exactly one year ago today, Hawaii Island Humane Society staffers found a young, chocolate colored dog in one of their night drop cages. She was nicknamed Coco. Staff quickly learned that she was shy, shut down, and terrified. However, Coco overcame her unknown past circumstances to become a lovable favorite at the shelter.

Courtesy Deborah Hillman

Over this past year, while in the care of foster moms Deb and Beth, it was discovered that Coco is the perfect foster sister to other dogs in need, including Angel, the ever adorable Kia Ora, and fan favorite, Moto. She became best friends with each and every one, helping them feel at ease. Now it’s time for Coco to find her best friend. If you’re interested in giving Coco her happy ever after, visit the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s website.