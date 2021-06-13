‘Every drop counts’ construction industry workers come together to donate blood

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Building and Construction Trades Council has partnered up with the Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) to kick off the first summer blood drive of the “Giving for a Better Tomorrow – Every Drop Counts” campaign.

The first event was held on Saturday, June 12 at Damien Memorial School.

Members from 13 construction industry unions, along with their family and friends, came together on Saturday to donate blood and encourage others to do the same.

Organizers say of the total 160 people who signed up to give blood during the event, 131 were first-time donors.

“For us to come out and help and have the members want to help and give to the community, give back; who knows, it could happen to them, could happen to one of their family members,” said IBEW Local 1186 Business Manager Damien Kim.

BBH says it typically sees a decline in blood donations during the summer and encourages everyone who is eligible to consider making a donation.

To donate blood or for more information on how to become a donor, click here.