HONOLULU (KHON2) — As COVID restrictions drop, events like full-scale weddings have returned. The Department of Education (DOE) also said it’s allowing concerts, proms and graduations back in person this school year.

With special occasions back in full swing, local businesses are preparing for a busy year.

“We have tons of weddings coming in, all the DOE events, project grad, graduations, all the grad parties, and first birthdays,” said Hanson Nguyen of Hawaii Events Unlimited. “Everything is flooding in all at one time and our calendars getting booked out really quickly.”

Aloha Stadium said the field is officially closed and graduations will need to be held in the parking lot this year. The DOE is only allowing outdoor ceremonies or in a venue with proper ventilation.

Watanabe Floral is just ready to add its special touch to events once again.

“We’re stocking up on as much lei varieties of lei as we possibly can,” said Monty Pereira, Watanabe Floral general manager and marketing director. “Then the other thing that’s popular are our rose bouquets, so that will have plentiful as well.”

However, the return to normal doesn’t mean business as usual just yet. This comes as tensions overseas continue and inflation increases.

“Well, we have to pass it on to our client, I hate to say. We’re doing our best to try to keep our price down, but there’s no way that we can keep it down for a long time because everything has been up,” said Joe Ho of Mystical Sounds Productions. “Shipping has been crazy up like over 40% to 50%. Gas has been up a lot. Every time we go to event, we use a lot of gas, because we have vans.”

“You started to see gas prices and gas surcharges really starting to take shape. For Valentine’s Day, we’re being hit by surcharges per box of $16 as a surcharge on top of everything else,” Pereira said.

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, businesses are just ready to bounce back after a quiet few years.

“That’s really the exciting thing is to see success happening to so many different people that have been struggling for such a long period of time so we can all survive this together and all move forward together for hopefully a strong 2022,” said Pereira.