HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free adaptive cycling event was held on Sunday to give those with disabilities a chance to enjoy a ride around the park.

REHAB Hospital of the Pacific and its partners hosted the event at Kapiolani Regional Park.

Doing something like this can really open the door for people to say ‘Wow I can be out there with my friends and my family doing things that I did before I had my disability and I can try something new and fantastic but now I have experts that can help me do it in a way that I will exceed.’ Stephanie Nadolny, President and CEO of REHAB Hospital of the Pacific



Not everyone has the luxury to just hop on a bike and ride off but through adaptive cycling, cycles are modified to cater to an individual’s own unique disability.

“So if someone has a disability maybe they’ve had a stroke or a spinal cord injury or a brain injury they come to a program like this and we help them get fit to a bike that lets them have the freedom of riding a bicycle in a safe supportive environment,” Nadolny explained.

A free adaptive cycling event held at Kapiolani Regional Park gives those with disabilities a chance to enjoy a ride around the park in Waikiki, Hawaii on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Organizations involved alongside the REHAB Hospital of the Pacific included the Veterans Island Health Care System and Adaptive Adventures.

Participants with physical disabilities also got to bring along their families and caregivers.