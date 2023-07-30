HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free adaptive cycling event was held on Sunday to give those with disabilities a chance to enjoy a ride around the park.
REHAB Hospital of the Pacific and its partners hosted the event at Kapiolani Regional Park.
Not everyone has the luxury to just hop on a bike and ride off but through adaptive cycling, cycles are modified to cater to an individual’s own unique disability.
“So if someone has a disability maybe they’ve had a stroke or a spinal cord injury or a brain injury they come to a program like this and we help them get fit to a bike that lets them have the freedom of riding a bicycle in a safe supportive environment,” Nadolny explained.
Organizations involved alongside the REHAB Hospital of the Pacific included the Veterans Island Health Care System and Adaptive Adventures.
Participants with physical disabilities also got to bring along their families and caregivers.