HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Evacuations are ongoing in Haiku for everyone in the vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam and makai of Kaupakalua Road.

Maui County officials have been informed that Kaupakalua Dam has been breached.

People near heavily flowing streams also should evacuate or seek higher ground.

Evacuation shelters are opened at the Paia Community Center and Hana High School.

Approximately 9,000 people live in Haiku, the site of evacuations.

Officials are urging people to stay away from the area.