Ethics commission fines state highways division workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state ethics commission says a state highways division employee will pay $1,500 for using state equipment to clear debris at his home.

The employee’s supervisor will pay $1,000 for granting permission to do so.

The commission says the employee and supervisor have admitted their actions and have referred the matter to the state Department of Transportation for further disciplinary action.