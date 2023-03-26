HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire occurred in Kalihi on Friday, March 24.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. The call came in regarding a building fire on Hālona Street in Kalihi.

HFD said that they arrived on the scene of the fire at 10:15 p.m.

Fire personnel said they encountered smoke and flames pulsating from all sides of the single-story, residential building.

Firefighters battled their way into the blaze in order to create an entry to tackle the blaze inside the building.

HFD said that their search for persons and pets inside the building revealed that there was no one inside.

According to the fire department, firefighters performed what is called overhaul techniques. This is when fire personnel look for hidden fire(s) in void spaces that could provide the flames with a way of continuing.

The fire did not spread to adjacent buildings, and HFD said they had the fire under control by 10:46 p.m.

HFD Investigator performed an evaluation of the fire.

The investigator has not yet determined the cause of the fire, classifying it as undetermined.

However, the investigator did find that the fire began on the west of the property. The estimated damages ended up being $304,000 to the property.

Damage estimates to contents of the building have not yet been determined.

HFD provided some safety tips to help keep you and your family safe.

Ensure that your home has an adequate number of smoke alarms. These are essential for early warning detection of smoke related to fires.

Having a warning system is the best way to increase the chances that you and your family have enough time to evacuate.

The HFD link for information on smoke alarms provides detailed information on how to maximize your smoke alarms.

It also provides information on the various types of smoke alarms and the different ways to use them.

HFD also suggested having an escape plan. It is best to practice the escape plan several times a year to ensure memory is holding.

Once you have evacuated yourself and everyone else in the building, always call 911 when you smell smoke that is believed to be associated with a fire.

Home fire sprinklers are also a vital took to save lives. These sprinkler systems can help control small fires and can assist HFD as they put out larger fires.