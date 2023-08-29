HONOLULU (KHON2) — E-sports are not new; however, their emerging influence is.

Esports in popular culture has been captured in creative web series such as The Guild which follows a group of gamers as they compete against other groups and create a community.

According to Southern Illinois University, “Esports traces its origins back to 1972 when home consoles first became common. In 1980, the first nationwide Space Invaders competition was held with 10,000 participants. A year later, gamers competed in the surprisingly cutthroat, inaugural Donkey Kong tournament.”

Forty-three years later, DemandSage – an online repository for Esports history, statistics and facts — said “there are over 540 million Esports viewers globally as of 2023, and it is predicted that this number will reach 640.8 million in 2025. So, what does this rise in viewership mean? In general, it indicates that the love for Esports is growing as we speak, and it is not showing any signs of slowing down.”

Fortunately for Hawaiʻi, ʻŌlelo Community Media is working on creating an Esports infrastructure for local Esports players that rivals larger cities around the world.

But what are Esports?

“Esports are video games played in a coordinated competitive environment, organized into online tournaments, to allow for multi-player competitions in the genres of first-person shooters, fantasy world battles, online sports, etc…,” said Russell Yamanoha, OCM’s Marketing Director.

OCM sees Esports as a long-term investment as the field is “expected to boom in popularity locally, nationally and internationally in the coming years,” added Yamanoha. “Many people/youth/keiki have already been drawn to the genre over the past 40 years or so. In the 1980s and 1990s, games were mostly played against the computer in a closed environment. With the advent of online gaming, live competition was introduced and is mostly responsible for Esports continual growth in popularity.”

Who plays Esports?

With this sport becoming this popular, KHON2.com decided to reach out to one Oʻahu’s champion Esports players, Jacob Sbragia, who began playing in 2014. He hasn’t competed much since the onset on of COVID-19 with his final ranking being at 4th in the state in 2020 playing Super Smash Brothers Melee.

Sbragia said he got involved with Esports due to a sports related injury in college that left him incapable of competing in his field.

“I grew up with consoles, and me and my brothers were always playing,” said Sbragia. “But I began playing more seriously in college after my injury left me glued to the couch for months. It was a really good way for me to channel all my competitive instincts and energy, that were pretty acute at that time, into gaming.”

It took a little encouragement from friends for Sbragia to delve into fully competitive Epsorts where he was entering tournaments for money.

“I was not good when I first started,” confided Sbragia. “But I kept on playing and trying to play people who were better than me; so, I could get better. Eventually, all my friends helped me see that I needed to move forward with competitions.”

Gaming is a community.

OCM is working with educators across the state to help them realize the potential Esports have “not just in the actual online competitions, but also for its ancillary benefits in terms of the overall skills and knowledge Esport athletes gain while participating in and coordinating the sport,” said Yamanoha. “As a result, educators are increasing the importance of Esports in Hawaiʻi schools.”

Hawaiʻi’s location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean actually makes us a geographical hotbed for competitions between the continental United States and Southeast Asia.

OCM said that they anticipate Hawaiʻi’s role in the global Esports arena will grow significantly in the coming years.

For Sbragia, Esports were something that he needed to help him develop his skills and to allow him to continue competing since powerlifting was no longer an option.

“Esports gaming gave me an incredible sense of community,” revealed Sbragia. “I felt connected and encouraged while also developing my competitive acumen. When we first started our Esports competitions here in Honolulu, we’d pay into a pot to compete; and the winners would take the pot. It is a community.”

The reason Sbragia loves Esports is because it attracts every sort of person from all sorts of walks of life. You can meet people who will become your friends who’d you’d not otherwise come across. He also said another reason he likes it is because “no two games are ever the same.”

Sbragia explained that gaming is different every time you compete because people are continually developing their skills and the worlds created can have so many different outcomes.

Esports are more inclusive than traditional sports.

With the bad wrap the technology industry has had with widespread sexism that prevents not only diversity in the work force, but also blocks particular people groups from further developing their skills.

“As opposed to traditional field/court sports, Esports are much more inclusive,” explained Yamanoha. “Those with or without the physical attributes associated with participating in traditional sports can still enjoy Esports and the competitive environment it fosters.”

Of course, there are still disparities in the sex composition of Esports.

“I’d say at any given competition, there are probably 75% males and 25% females competing,” said Sbragia. “But in Esports, there are females included shoulder to shoulder with all the other competitors unlike so many other sports where females are completely excluded or relegated to a ‘girls’ team’.”

Sbragia also loved that regardless of his physical conditions, even after the sports related injury, he still had an outlet for his competitive drive. He said he was able to use his team sports background to help foster that camaraderie amongst his Esports competitors.

“Traditional sports are often credited with teaching values such as sportsmanship, competitiveness and discipline,” explained Yamanoha. “Esports can teach these values as well while also providing valuable technical skills that students can then apply to other areas in their own professional, personal and technical development.”

“As the sport’s popularity booms, ‘Ōlelo’s commitment and involvement will follow suit,” added Yamanoha.

KHON2.com had to ask Sbragia what his most memorable Esports victory was.

“Oh, man, it was when I finally beat Thomas Logsdon in a tournament,” said Sbragia. “At the time, he was ranked number one in the state, and me and him used to play what’s called ‘friendlies’ all the time.”

Friendlies are when people of differing ranks play one another in friendly games that are for fun, to get better and to develop more strategies and skills.

“I’d beat him sometimes in friendlies, but I just couldn’t do it in tournaments,” said Sbragia. “Then, one day, it happened. I beat him in a tournament!”

How to access Esports.

Alright, now that you know how fun and educational Esports can be, where does one get involved?

Needless to say, ‘Ōlelo Community Media is leading the way for Esports to expand in Hawaiʻi. They are working with officials to install gaming computers in middle schools across the State, in addition to the several schools in which they’ve already installed Esports equipment.

You can contact ʻŌlelo Community Media to find out how to connect with their network of Esports.

On Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Pacific University has developed a state-of-the-art Esports arena. Click here for more information.

For Hawaiʻi Island, there is an online — PlayVS — consulting and coaching site that provides you with access to Esports. There is also the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Esports Club.

Maui has several options for folks wanting to embark on an Esports adventure.

For folks on Kauaʻi, you can contact the Kauaʻi Community College Esports Tournament.

And on Molokaʻi, you can contact Molokaʻi High School which is creating a world for Esports.

Then, of course, there is Twitch, a haven for gamers around the world. On this media platform, you can watch others play and learn from them as well as meet players you can compete against and create friendships with.

Well, that is the long and the short of it. Esports are slated to be a huge part of competitive life over the next few years. Will you and your keiki be ready for it?