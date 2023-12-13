HONOLULU (KHON2) — Esports are not only for kids these days. As the global number of esports players and fans grows to over 4 billion worldwide, the industry is seeing an expansion beyond the stereotypical gamer archetype.

ʻŌlelo Community Media sees Hawaiʻi’s future as being a global hub for esports, that’s according to President and CEO, Roger McKeague. OCM is working with local universities as well as the DOE to ensure that keiki have greater access to esports.

But what about kūpuna? Recent data shows that the age demographic for those who identify as gamers is expanding to include those over the age of 50.

Those who are playing esports over the age of 50 make up about 23-25% of the esports demographic, that’s according to Jordan Oliver who is the Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s Director of Esports.

Oliver pointed out that there is a misconception that gaming and esports is a young person’s field. But it isn’t. And there have been some innovative things happening with kūpuna and esports.

“Generally, there is a misconception that gaming and ‘new media’, things like live streaming, augmented and virtual reality, is for youth and a new generation,” explained Oliver. “But culturally and as an industry, the truth is quite different. The dawn of gaming largely came with the Atari in 1977, jump through ‘Space Invaders”’ to ‘Pac-Man’ in 1980 and ‘Donkey Kong’ in 1981; and then, the first Nintendo console dropping in 1985. ‘Tetris’ sealed the deal by ‘89. The reality is, the industry itself is honing in on 50, and the enthusiasts that got it from there to the goliath it is now have aged with it.”

In Japan, the Fukushima Medical University has begun promoting video games and esports in the Fukushima Prefecture town of Ono amongst elderly citizens to help with brain deterioration health issues.

According to Japan Times, the elderly players that took part in the study became better able to pay attention to and simultaneously perform multiple tasks.

HPU also has seen the benefits of esports for local kūpuna and are actively working to ensure they gain access to esports education and play.

“At Hawaiʻi Pacific University, our esports program extends beyond our student body, actively involving the wider community, including seniors,” said Oliver. “We are open to the public daily; and our friendly staff is happy to help anyone get started, answer questions and more. We also host group sessions, even for seniors, and are happy to book a session aimed at introducing modern and more digestible games, the concepts of esports and some information on the industry and local opportunities for all.”

Oliver has seen an uptick in senior centers around the state inquiring about how they can gain access to video games and esports for their participants. This includes access to virtual reality (VR) technology, games and experiences.

“These technologies [VR]may seem intimidating, but modern applications and games are increasingly designed to be as accessible and intuitive as possible,” said Oliver. “It can be as easy as pushing a button and putting on a Quest 3 VR headset; you can even keep your glasses on. You will find you can still see the room around you’ but after following some simple steps, you could be transported to the Louvre in Paris or Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo.”

If you’re still a bit wary of exploring gaming for yourself or a loved one, then one of the best ways to learn about gaming and its benefits for kūpuna is simply by asking your kids, grandkids and neighbors. It’s a great way to connect, learn about their passion and genuinely learn a new skill.

“Often, we are asked ‘what game or genre should a new and elderly gamer should try?’ said Oliver. “The truth is that it is a personal choice for many reasons. We are happy to narrow it down at HPU based on personal needs and preference. Puzzle games, solo adventure games, rhythm games, simulation/survival games [Minecraft, The Sims, Animal Crossing], racing games, sports games and even Fortnite are all available.”

If you’re worried that you or an elderly parent or grandparent have never played a video game, then know that the team at HPU can introduce gaming and all that world has to offer.

“Most people will find it easy to understand the gaming systems, added Oliver. “But there are familiar mechanics and even tutorials once you get going. VR is a great choice for exploring new places in the world, art and even physical activity. Figuring out the rest can be the fun part, but the community is ready to help and many of the games are free and available on modern phones.”

The research into cognitive benefits of video games is only just now beginning, but it is promising to be a major development in how humans can tackle cognitive decline.

In the meantime, Oliver said that there is no ageism at HPU’s esports arena.

“We encourage kupuna to come by,” said Oliver. “We’ll help you, and we’d love to introduce the benefits of this to just everyone in general. There is no ageism at all. Please, come down. Do not be shy at all.”